× CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA Appears on WQAD to Give Important Message

HINT: It’s about more than just crafts and cookies.

On Friday, April 5th, Sylvia Acevedo, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA appeared on Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about the importance of Girl Scouts and why the next generation of girls should get involved.

Sylvia is in the Quad Cities for a weekend full of community events supporting the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. There is a STEM event taking place at Deere & Company World Headquarters, book signings, and the first annual Leading the Way Celebration event featuring Sylvia as the Keynote Speaker.

Not only is Sylvia the CEO of the Girl Scouts, she’s an actual Rocket Scientist! Here’s a little background on her career:

Sylvia Acevedo is an award-winning entrepreneur who has earned worldwide recognition for her work in addressing one of society’s most vexing challenges – universal access to education. She started her career as a rocket scientist at the Jet Propulsion Labs where she worked on the Voyager mission’s fly-by of Jupiter and its moons and the Solar Polar/Probe missions.

As an engineer at IBM, she led the redesign of state of the art manufacturing facilities that became an international showcase. Leveraging her technical training in the technology industry, she served as an executive with Fortune 100 companies: Apple, Autodesk and Dell. She holds a Master’s Degree in Systems Engineering from Stanford University where she was one of the first Hispanics, male or female, to have earned a graduate engineering degree.

Sylvia earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering from New Mexico State University, which in 2010, named Sylvia as one of their most Distinguished Engineering Alumni.

If you would like to learn more about the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, click here.

To learn more about Girl Scouts of the USA, click here.