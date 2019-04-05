Car stopped on I-74 Illinois-bound has ‘happy birthday’ written on back window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A car stopped on the right side of the Illinois-bound side brought I-74 bridge traffic down to one lane on April 4 around 6:45 a.m.

Traffic is now moving again. An Iowa Department of Transportation camera showed the car was moved up beyond the bridge on the Moline side, opening up both lanes.

Another IDOT camera shows a silver car with hazards blinking stopped in the middle of the bridge. Though difficult to see from this distance, the car has the words "happy birthday" written on the back window (let's hope the birthday isn't today).

Traffic built up past State Street before the car was moved.

It's unclear what caused the car to stop at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated