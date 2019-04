× Accident on Avenue of the Cities forces eastbound lane detour

EAST MOLINE- A two-car accident at the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Avenue of the Cities is delaying traffic.

East Moline fire and East Moline police have responded and are rerouting East-bound traffic on Avenue of the Cities.

Police are saying there were only minor injuries. A tow truck is clearing the cars as of 4:00 p.m.

WQAD has a team on the streets, check back for updates.