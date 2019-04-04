× Warming still on track for the upcoming weekend…Sunday still looks wet, too

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Gray skies, light rain and cool winds have highlighted our day so far across the area. Highs will just top around the 50 degree mark come later this afternoon.

The light rain for most of the area will slowly end this evening leaving behind clouds for the rest of the night with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun as the mercury jumps just over the 60 degrees. This warmth increases even more this weekend as southerly winds blow in temperatures reaching the 70 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday. The difference will be a much more soggy weather picture come Sunday with rain and a few embedded thunderstorms mixed in.

This will be the warmest air we’ll feel for a while as I’m still tracking a slow cool down in numbers later next week. After seeing 60s both Monday and Tuesday come cooler 50s in the days to follow with Thursday being your week’s soggiest.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

