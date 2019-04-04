Photos: Here’s what the Credit Island Lodge looks like with major flooding

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As the Mississippi continues to rise, the City of Davenport is giving a rare look into the flooding on Credit Island.

A Facebook Post by the city on March 4 shows the Credit Island Lodge inundated with high flood waters. Pictures show several rooms on the ground floor covered in more than a foot of water.

The post states that the lodge is actually meant to withstand this type of flooding. Flood vents allow water to flow freely in and out of the structure, preventing damage and allowing an easier cleanup.

The lodge furniture was moved by volunteers in mid March to prepare for high waters.

The Mississippi was at 19.22 feet, more than four feet above flood stage, at the time of the photos, according to the post.

The National Weather Service predicts the river will crest at more than 20 feet on Sunday, April 7.

