Pay it Forward recognizes woman who puts in her all for her school district

SILVIS, Illinois-- Laura Fisher has worked at George O'Barr Elementary in Silvis for twenty years. She builds relationships with all of the children who walk through the cafeteria doors.

"She's a wonderful employee we can always count on her 110 percent. She's always willing to step up to the plate, which makes everyone's job a lot easier," said Kim Bultynck, a third grade teacher at George O'Barr.

Laura is known for going above and beyond during school and after.

"She's always at kids sporting events cheering them on, so if they don't have a parent in the crowd, she steps up and takes over for them," said Bultynck.

And she never leaves a student behind. Laura is creating unforgettable bonds with everyone at George O`Barr. That's why Kim Bultynck and Liz Moody nominated Laura for the Pay it Forward contest. For more information on how to enter, click here.

"The Pay it Forward program is about rewarding people who embody the listening, caring and doing what's right in spirit that we believe in at Ascentra Credit Union, and Laura is an awesome example of that," Travis Kershaw, of Ascentra Credit Union, which sponsors the contest, said. "That's why we're excited to give you three hundred dollars, so that you can pay it forward to Laura. Congratulations!"

Laura had her suspicions as she peaked into the hallway waiting for students to come to lunch. With some help from the principal, we were able to convince her WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union were here for something else, pulling off a heart-touching surprise.

"Mrs. Fisher, on behalf of WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union, I am very honored to present you with the Pay it Forward," Bultynck said. "We appreciate everything you have done for the Silvis School District, always going above and beyond, so on behalf again of WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union, I would like to Pay it Forward to you for $300. Congratulations!"

Now, Laura can use that money for more kids here in the future.

"I love kids, I don't know, I just love doing what I do," said Fisher. "I feel so loved, it's amazing,"

That love pushes her forward to make a difference.

If you know of someone doing good things in your community, someone who shows the core values of Ascentra Credit Union, which are Listening, Caring and Doing What's Right, nominate them for the Pay it Forward Contest here.