× Illinois mother sues Mercer County School District after daughter’s suicide

ALEDO, Illinois — A mother has filed a lawsuit against Mercer County School District on March 27 after her daughter committed suicide just a year before.

Bridget Carlson, the mother of Valerie Carlson, filed the lawsuit against Mercer County School District #404, Mercer County High School, high school principal Stacey Day and guidance counselor Tami Hainds.

The lawsuit, which was filed on March 27, 2019, claims the defendants didn’t do enough to act against the bullying that led to Valerie’s death. The alleged bullying includes students harassing Valerie over her clothes, hairstyles and sexual orientation.

The “defendants… showed an utter indifference and/or conscience disregard for the safety of the minor decedent,” the lawsuit states.

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

News 8 tried to reach Mercer County School District #404 for a statement but has not heard back from them.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is made available.