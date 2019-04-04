× Here are the 15 best hotels in Iowa – 1 from Muscatine, 3 from the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa — TripAdvisor recently released a list of the top 15 hotels in Iowa, ranking three well-known hotels in the Quad Cities among the best.

Number 1 was given to The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center in Muscatine, Iowa. This hotel opened a year ago and was part of a major restoration project.

Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport was ranked 2nd with four out of five stars. TripAdvisor notes the wide variety of modern facilities mixed with historic art and architecture.

The Current Iowa in Davenport came in 5th with four out of five stars for its contemporary artwork, great food and accommodations. The Hilton Garden Inn in Bettendorf was 11th with 3.5 stars.

TripAdvisor ranks only luxury hotels based on opinions of travel experts and overall customer satisfaction, according to the website. Important factors include awards and recognition, hotel class and guest rating via the website.