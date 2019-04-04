First humid days of 2019 arrive this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After dealing with the clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures today, our eyes will be focused on the upcoming weekend warmth. This has been a pattern change that we have been anticipating for a number of days now, and we are still on track to see 2019s warmest temperatures so far.

That warmth will come with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the Sunday afternoon and evening time frame. Saturday will remain completely dry with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures soar into the lower 70s. By Sunday, a cold front works close to us in the afternoon providing enough energy for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours appear likely as moisture begins to work back into the region.

The type of air mass that will be in place by Sunday will be something we haven't felt in a while. An increase in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will actually send our dew point value into the humid territory.

The dew point is the value is what we use to measure the point at which the air must be cooled for it to become saturated, meaning its a good indicator of how much "humidity" we will notice. The higher the value, the more "humid" it feels. Anything higher than 60 is considered uncomfortable to an extent. Values here in the Quad Cities during the summer months can soar as high as 70° to 75°! That is just downright oppressive. Thankfully, we won't be seeing anything like that for a while.

With the added moisture in place and a cold front working through Sunday afternoon/evening, we'll be watching for a few thunderstorms to sprout in this unstable air mass. Right now the threat doesn't look overly concerning, but a few stronger storms will remain a possibility depending on how some ingredients come together. The timing of the front along with how much sunshine we see are just a couple of the critical ingredients needed for storms. We'll continue to track this potential as we head into the weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke