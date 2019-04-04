COMING SOON: New Yoga Studio in Moline, New Strip Mall in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's going in here? What's happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities' "Coming Soon" Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

4701 41st Street, Moline

If you're a yogi, you already know about Indigo. It's been around for the last 13 years and there are three studios - Moline, Rock Island, and Davenport. Now, there's a new studio coming to Moline. The owners of Indigo have built a new building at 4701 41st Street, south of John Deere Road. According to Co-Owner Shannon Moran, the studio will feature yoga and fitness classes, as well as the first barre classes on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities. A soft opening is set for Monday, April 8th. Namaste!

56th and Utica Ridge Road, Davenport

Patty Shoemaker asked, 'What's being built on the NE corner of Utica Ridge Road & 56th Street in Davenport?' After a little bit of digging, we found out a strip mall's going in there, filled with some familiar businesses.

Stacey Spillum, the owner of Pure Hair Studio, is putting in her new business there, but there's also going to be clothing, wine, and coffee stores. The development, simply known as 'Utica and 56th," has put out a video on its Facebook page to show people what you can expect. Their latest post says 'Coming Soon' in June of 2019.

The coffee shop 392Dport, is one of the businesses expanding there, putting in a second shop, inside that building.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject.