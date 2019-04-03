Wheel of Misfortune; Javon Jernigan, accused of beating pregnant girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 19-year-old Javon Jernigan. He's 6' tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say Jernigan beat his pregnant girlfriend, and a warrant has been issued by East Moline police charging him with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.