‘Used to date a stripper with the name Miranda Rights’ Illinois man says while being arrested

PEORIA, Illinois — A man was arrested at a strip club on Friday, March 29, when police say he refused to pay what he owed, according to a report from the Journal Star.

Police were called to Big Al’s Speakeasy at 11:40 p.m. when the man refused to pay $25 for unknown services, the report states.

The patron tried to run when officers arrived, but police were able to catch and detain him.

As the man was escorted to a squad car, an officer read him his Miranda Rights, the report states. The patron commented that he had never had his rights read to him before.

“Used to date a stripper with the name Miranda Rights,” the man said.

According the the report, the man was intoxicated at the time of arrest.

He was taken to Peoria County Jail and charged with assault and theft of labor or services.