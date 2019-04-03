× Tracking some decent rainfall for the area overnight… Warming to follow

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Our morning sunshine has been replaced with an increase in clouds this afternoon as our next weather system is ready to track in. Despite the change in our skies, temperatures are well into the 50s. The clouds will bring more rainfall to the area with the first raindrops being noticed around rush hour or thereafter. The rain will be widespread overnight and continue into Thursday morning. Afterwards, the coverage will become more scattered the rest of the day. Throw in a cool east breeze and temperatures will struggle to reach over the 50 degree mark.

Rainfall still on track will amounts ranging from a quarter of an inch south of the Quad Cities to as much as half an inch here in the metro and points north. This will likely aggravate some of the ongoing river flooding and cause many creeks and streams to become swollen. We’ll keep an eye on it.

That leads us to the upcoming weekend with the highlight being the temperatures. Afternoon highs in the lower 60s on Friday will be replaced with temperatures around 70 this weekend.

Both Friday and Saturday will be golden and are still on track to be your dry days with Sunday trending to be the wettest. Timing of the rain on Sunday has been a bit tricky of late. Half of the computer models bring the first of the raindrops by morning, the other by afternoon. We’ll keep tabs on it.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here