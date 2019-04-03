Election Results Here

Plants and Gardens: How to make a walnut grow

Posted 12:22 pm, April 3, 2019, by

Plants and Gardens is a special segment every Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. featuring garden-expert Craig Hignight from Wallace's Garden Center. Viewers ask him questions on Facebook live and he answers them!

This week, one viewer said he was having trouble getting a walnut to grow. Craig then described how to plant a walnut to insure it sprouts!

Do you have a question for Craig Hignight, our resident plant and gardening expert? Watch the video above to find out more, and join the conversation every Wednesday morning  at 11:15 on Facebook Live!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.