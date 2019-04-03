Plants and Gardens: How to make a walnut grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plants and Gardens is a special segment every Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. featuring garden-expert Craig Hignight from Wallace's Garden Center. Viewers ask him questions on Facebook live and he answers them!

This week, one viewer said he was having trouble getting a walnut to grow. Craig then described how to plant a walnut to insure it sprouts!

Do you have a question for Craig Hignight, our resident plant and gardening expert? Watch the video above to find out more, and join the conversation every Wednesday morning at 11:15 on Facebook Live!