Opportunities for rain this week keep rivers full

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our dry and quiet pattern will come to an end Wednesday as a new storm system enters the Midwest bringing a new round of widespread rainfall.

The rain will hold off until Wednesday evening as moisture begins to creep further northward. Widespread rain will continue through much of Thursday before coming to an end by the evening hours. Several locations are set to pick up at least a quarter of an inch, with some localized amounts near half an inch possible in select areas, especially north of I-80.

This new rainfall comes at an inopportune time when the Mississippi River will be nearing a crest, while our other tributary rivers are slowly falling. The added rainfall will run off the saturated ground and head for creeks, streams, and eventually area rivers. The Mississippi River in the Quad Cities will crest on Sunday, rising another foot then. This additional rainfall will keep the Mississippi River in major flood stage through next week, and cause rises on other tributary rivers this weekend.

Looking a little more long range, another storm system arrives by the end of the upcoming weekend with showers and a few thunderstorms by Sunday. Many areas in northern Minnesota have snow on the ground and with some heavy rain projected there, we could see additional crests on the river in the coming weeks as all of this water runs off. Any additional rains we receive here will also further aggravate the flooding situation.

Our average amount of rainfall each month will continue to creep up as the rest of spring rolls on. With rivers already in flood stage, we will likely be talking about river flooding in the months ahead, especially if we have an active weather pattern that carries us through much of the season.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke