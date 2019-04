Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NFL Draft is coming to Rock Island on April 27, 2019. The even will be at Augustana College. There will be plenty of activities for adults and kids as 1 possibly 3 picks are announced at the event.

Logan Lee is making the move from tight end to defensive end for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Orion Charger is excited about the move and ready to get on the field and help the Hawkeyes.

Moline and Rockridge battle on the softball diamond. The Maroons would score 3 runs early and hold on for a 3-2 win.