Iowa Gay Marriage Decision Marks 10 Year Anniversary

DAVENPORT, Iowa – April 3, 2009.

It's a date in Iowa history marked by the Iowa Supreme Court's unanimous decision that legalized gay marriage.

Iowa became the third state to legalize same-sex unions.

It's a watershed moment remembered by the man who leads the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.

It was ten years ago when Rev. Rich Hendricks was part of the push for legalizing gay marriage.

"Having those rights are so important, so fundamental, those rights."

And within weeks, couples were filing for marriage licences in Iowa. And in a month, the first gay marriage ceremonies were held in the Quad Cities.

Rev. Hendricks thinks what was once unbelievable has become anything but to the people of Iowa.

"They saw all the heartwarming stories of people who loved each other, were committed to each other, and it made a difference."

And although there have been challenges to the Iowa ruling, it hasn't stopped letting same sex partners to marry in Iowa.

Even one decade later.

"And once granted, it's not going to be taken away."

The iowa Supreme Court decision of ten years ago cost three Iowa justices their jobs. All three lost re-election a year and a half later after those who oppose gay marriages waged statewide campaigns against them.