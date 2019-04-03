× Daytrotter leaves Davenport studio, heads to Atlanta

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad Cities-based recording studio Daytrotter has packed up and moved to Atlanta, Georgia.

The studio, originally started by entrepreneur Sean Moeller in 2006, closed its doors in Davenport on Saturday, March 30. The Sr. Vice President of Daytrotter today, Matt Lundberg, says the Brady Street studio wasn’t cost-effective for their vision.

“The (Davenport) studio was really big and relatively expensive for us,” said Lundberg.

Lundberg said Daytrotter is joining forces with PasteMagazine.com, which is an established studio that primarily covers movies and television interviews. With the addition of Daytrotter, Lundberg says they’ll be able to add music to that mix, while reducing costs.

Since its conception, Daytrotter has been primarily a recording studio, moving from Rock Island to Davenport and hosting live shows along the way. Moeller left Daytrotter in 2016, but the venue carried on.

For the last year, Lundberg said one engineer was running the Davenport studio, booking and recording single-handedly. Lundberg said the plan is to have him continue working with them at their Atlanta studio.

Lundberg said the Quad Cities was a good location to connect with artists traveling through the Midwest.

“I wish it was still in the Quad Cities,” said Lundberg, but he said the move will allow them to continue working with “young and emerging” musicians.

Daytrotter’s work in Atlanta is expected to start up on July 1, 2019.