Election Results Here

Davenport officials raise concerns about higher rail tracks

Posted 12:02 pm, April 3, 2019, by

Railroad tracks generic (ThinkStock)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A railroad’s decision to permanently raise tracks along Davenport’s riverfront following recent flooding is ruffling feathers in City Hall.

Davenport officials say Canadian Pacific Railway didn’t need permits or city approval for the work that began March 28 because the company has right of way.

The aldermen and city administrators raised concerns Tuesday, April 2 about accessibility and the possible disruption of road traffic at seven railroad crossings in the city, the Quad-City Times reports. Some aldermen say they want the state to intervene.

Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings said in a statement Tuesday that the company has been in “close contact” with the city about the permanent “upgrade.”

Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says the company notified the city of its intentions but didn’t provide a start date.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.