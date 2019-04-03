Davenport officials raise concerns about higher rail tracks

The aldermen and city administrators raised concerns Tuesday, April 2 about accessibility and the possible disruption of road traffic at seven railroad crossings in the city, the Quad-City Times reports. Some aldermen say they want the state to intervene.

Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings said in a statement Tuesday that the company has been in “close contact” with the city about the permanent “upgrade.”

Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says the company notified the city of its intentions but didn’t provide a start date.