Building security installed at Rock Island County Office Building

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Rock Island County Office Building now has building security in place, according to a press release from Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos.

The press release, sent out at 10:09 a.m. on April 4 on their Facebook page. The release was labeled “effective immediately.”

“All visitors visiting any office or attending any public meeting within the county office building shall now pass through security screening,” the release states.

There’s no word on what prompted the new security measures or what they include.

