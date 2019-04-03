× And Our 2019 Jefferson Awards Finalist Is…

MOLINE, Illinois – A survivor of an extremely violent sexual assault who is now helping other survivors in the Quad Cities is heading to Washington, D.C. to share her inspiring story.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, WQAD News 8 announced our 2019 Jefferson Awards Finalist – Dr. Kit Ford. She is going to the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony in June to represent the Quad City Area and her passion project – Argrow’s House.

The mission of Argrow’s House is two-fold. It’s a healing house that offers a safe space and free services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse. It’s also a social enterprise. Some of the survivors are hired as paid employees to create homemade bath and body products, which are sold online and in stores around our area.

Dr. Ford was in the Peace Corps about 10 years ago when a man broke into her apartment:

“I didn’t realize that someone was kind of following me,” she recalled. “One night he broke into my apartment. He had a very big knife, a mask on, and he beat me – cut me up – robbed me – and attempted to rape me, but thanks be to God I was able to get away.”

Not only did she escape, Dr. Ford decided to tell her story. That purpose turned into the bigger vision of creating Argrow’s House. Now, she’s going to be able to share it with people across the country.

Since 1972, the Jefferson Awards Foundation has identified and honored more than 50,000 local “unsung heroes,” recognizing their outstanding public service by awarding them with the country’s longest standing and most prestigious award.



WQAD News 8 will host a half-hour special on our 5th Season of the Jefferson Awards on Friday, June 28th at 11:30am and 6:30pm. During that special – which is sponsored by Genesis Health System and Budget Blinds – we will share Dr. Ford’s experience in Washington, D.C.

For a full list and stories of all our Jefferson Awards Nominees, click here.