ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A write-in candidate was voted in to serve as Rock Island's Second Ward Alderman.

Randall Hurt was elected with 179 write-in votes against incumbent Virgil Mayberry, who got 141 votes.

In Ward 4, Jenni Swanson won with 58% of the vote, beating Don Mewes with 58% of the vote. In Ward 6, Mark Poulos won with 161 votes, defeating write-in candidate Tom Benson, who got 46 votes.

These results are unofficial, as of Tuesday, April 2.