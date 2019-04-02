Election Results Here

Voters turn down school construction proposal in Bellevue, Iowa

BELLEVUE, Iowa — On the same day as the Illinois General Election, the Bellevue Community School District held a special election to build a new elementary school.

Voters were asked if they would allow the school district to spend a maximum of $14.5 million to build a new elementary school.  Voters said no, 974 votes to 821 votes.

In conjunction with the proposal to build a new school, the board of directors asked for an annual tax levy increase.  That referendum failed as well.

The votes needed a 60% majority to pass.

The superintendent of schools said this was the second time this proposal had gone through a vote.

