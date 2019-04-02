× Top 10 best/worst Easter candy 2019

Easter is around the corner and everyone has STRONG opinions on the candy.

You’ve probably had some of these in your own Easter basket. Here are THE worst (and the best) Easter candies as voted by 23,000 people at Candystore.com.

More is spent on candy for Easter historically than for Halloween! “Depending on whose data you look at, Easter is as big or bigger than Halloween.”

The National Retail Federation says Easter candy spending will be $2.49 Billion this year, down from $2.63B last year.

Of the people polled who said they do not plan to celebrate Easter, 33% will still buy Easter candy.

Top 10 worst Easter candies

10. Fluffly Stuff Cotton Candy Tails

9. Jordan Almonds

8. Hershey’s Kisses Carrot Cake Flavor

7. Chocolate Crosses

6. Jelly Beans (Generic)

5. Chocolate Bunnies (Solid)

4. Chicks & Rabbits Marshmallow Candy

3. Peeps Easter Candy

2. Bunny Corn / Easter Candy Corn

1. Cadbury Creme Eggs

“As Easter candy goes, Cadbury Creme Eggs are one of the most well-known candies ever. There were the classic old commercial where the clucking bunny lays an egg and it’s a Cadbury Creme egg. Cadbury Creme Eggs are a highly unique candy. Chocolate shell with a creamy and sugary goo inside that has both the white and the yolk of the candy egg.” “Its ingredients have recently gone through some changes. Cadbury Creme Eggs’ shell used to be made of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate. But Cadbury was bought by Kraft in 2010, and that was an ominous event. Five years later, they announced the change to a “standard chocolate mix.””

The 10 BEST Easter Candies

10. Sour Patch Easter Bunnies

9. Skittles-Filled Easter Eggs

8. Foil-Wrapped Chocolate Eggs

7. Jelly Beans (Gourmet / Naturally-Flavored)

6. Kinder Joy Eggs Candy

5. Robins Eggs from Whoppers

4. Lindt Chocolate Carrots

3. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

2. Chocolate Bunnies (Hollow)

1. Cadbury Mini Eggs

“They may not have the history of chocolate bunnies, but Cadbury Mini Eggs are hugely popular. They were far and away the most popular Easter candy in our study. There is just something about these little eggs that is irresistible.Is it the softness of the outer shell to the touch? Maybe it’s the way the shell holds strong to the bite for a moment and then gives way to a soft and yummy chocolate center with a satisfying crunch. The flavor of the shell and chocolate combined has a specialness to it that I can’t quite put my finger on. Why is it so darn good?! It just is. Really good.”

There you have it folks. Cadbury makes the #1 Best and the #1 Worst Easter candy.