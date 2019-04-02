× Stanley Liggins found guilty in 1990 murder of Rock Island girl

WATERLOO, Iowa — A jury has found Stanley Liggins guilty of first-degree murder after his fourth trial in the case.

Deliberations went into a second day before a jury of seven women and five men found Liggins guilty.

Jurors considered a single count of first-degree murder against the 57-year-old man, who was charged in the Sept. 17, 1990, death of Jennifer Lewis of Rock Island, Illinois. Her burning body was found in a field near a Davenport elementary school.

Liggins was convicted of the crime twice; first in a 1993 trial in Scott County and a 1995 in Dubuque County. Both convictions were overturned. A third trial took place in September of 2018, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The trial was moved to Black Hawk County because of pretrial publicity.

Sentencing was set for May 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report