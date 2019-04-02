× River’s Edge in Davenport will close due to flooding

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Parks and Recreation Department says operations at River’s Edge in Davenport will change during peak flooding.

The building will be closed to the public on April 6, according to a statement.

Parks and recreation front desk staff will continue to respond to phone calls during regular hours, Monday through Friday, according to the release.

“Mississippi River is high and is expected to remain high likely into May,” Mike McClure, National Weather Service Meteorologist, said.