QC Big Table discussions to return for second year

A Quad Cities-wide initiative aimed at starting conversations within the community is returning for a second year.

Big Table discussions, organized by Q2030, will be held April 26 and 27th. Participants can either attend one of five forums hosted by community leaders (see below) or host their own tables.

“Last year, the Quad Cities Big Table helped build new relationships and inspire new collaborations that are changing the region,” said Kent Pilcher, Tri-Chair of the Q2030 Regional Action Plan and President of Estes Construction. “As we know, relationships progress into ideas, and I’m looking forward to seeing the innovative solutions that come forward this year.”

The five public Big Tables are as follows:

Prosperous economy

8:30 – 10 a.m. Friday, April 26

Western Illinois University – Quad Cities, 3300 River Dr., Moline

Facilitated by Paul Rumler, Quad Cities Chamber; and Dougal Nelson, Junior Achievement of the Heartland

Quad Cities as a destination experience

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday, April 26

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline

Facilitated by Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities; and Sean Moeller, Moeller Nights

Affordable housing

1:30 – 3 p.m. Friday, April 26

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island

Facilitated by Leslie Kilgannon, Scott County Housing Council; Rick Schloemer, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union; and Alvaro Macias, Ascentra Credit Union

Role of preschool in creating a world-class education

10 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27

Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf

Facilitated by Marcy Mendenhall, SAL Family and Community Services; Mike Oberhaus, former Rock Island – Milan School District Superintendent; and Don Doucette, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

Youth as change agents

2 – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27

Champions Club, Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport

Facilitated by Jasmine and Teresa Babers, daughter-mother duo and founders of Love, GIRLS Magazine

Click here to register to host a meeting.

In 2018, more than 5,000 people gathered around 508 tables in the Quad Cities area to take part in Big Table discussions. Results were released three months later. Click here to see full results.

These were the most discussed topics:

Community Development: 60%

Children, Family & Education: 57%

Community Engagement: 54%

Economic Issues: 52%

Civic Pride: 39%

Equity & Social Inclusion: 36%

Arts & Culture: 31%

Partnerships & Collaboration: 31%

Nonprofits & Philanthropy: 29%

Parks & Recreation: 28%

Transportation: 27%

Public Safety & Crime: 25%

Government & Politics: 22%

Health Issues: 21%