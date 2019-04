Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- Police are investigating a possible shooting.

It happened late Monday night, April 1, near 14 1/2 Street and 9th Avenue, near Longview Park. Witnesses say they heard several shots being fired and thought it was their TV at first. They also say one person was seen being carried away on a stretcher. No word on their condition right now.

This is a developing story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video