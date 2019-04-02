Illinois voters — find your polling place

Muscatine 911 director resigns amid investigation into falsifying records

Posted 4:08 pm, April 2, 2019, by

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine 911 director who was accused of tampering with records has resigned from her position.

According to the Muscatine County Administration Office, Beverly Griffith resigned on Monday, April 1.

Griffith was arrested on March 20 and taken to the Muscatine County Jail, according to Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan.  She was initially placed on leave as an investigation was underway.

The Muscatine County Joint Communications Commission met on Monday night about appointing an interim manager.

