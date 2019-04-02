Election Results Here

Milan referendum passes with overwhelming majority

Posted 9:37 pm, April 2, 2019, by

MILAN, Illinois- Voters in Milan decided to allow the village to increase the municipal sales tax for village operations and infrastructure.

A referendum on the ballot on Tuesday, April 2 asked residents if they wanted to increase the non-home rule municipal retailers’ occupation tax and the non-home rule municipal service occupation tax.  In non-home rule communities, tax changes must be approved by voters.

Voters agreed for the tax to rise from .5% to 1%.

