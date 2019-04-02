Illinois voters — find your polling place

Lane closures on John Deere Road to begin Wednesday

Posted 2:52 pm, April 2, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois — Crews will be closing lanes intermittently as they work on a nearly-three-mile stretch of John Deere Road.

Weather permitting, starting on Wednesday, April 3, workers will start installing raised reflective markers.  The work will be done on John Deere Road between Interstate 74 and 70th Street.  Crews will be working at 41st Street, 53rd Street, 60th Street, 78th Street and 38th Avenue (Coaltown Road).

The work is expected to last through Friday, April 5.

