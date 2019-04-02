× Jo Daviess votes no on school improvements

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Illinois- Voters in Jo Daviess County were given several propositions, mostly about improving their schools.

In East Dubuque, residents were asked to approve a $12 million school bond allow the Board of Education to make improvements to the junior high school and high school. The referendum said the money would be used to equip additions and establish a single campus for instructional purposes. Voters turned down the proposal.

In the Stockton Community School District, voters were asked to approve a $9.8 million school bond to build an elementary school. Voters turned down the proposal.

Another referendum in Stockton asked voters to approve $12.4 million to build an elementary school and make improvements to the high school. Voters turned down the proposal.

Stockton voters also turned down a proposal asking for $18 million in school building bonds to make additional improvements to the school district, which could include building, additions, alterations, and repairs.

