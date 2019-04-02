× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Egg Roll in a Bowl

Who doesn’t love Chinese food? The problem is those meals could be really unhealthy, so on Tuesday, April 2nd during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to take a popular Chinese side – the egg roll – and transform it an easy recipe that’s customizable, low carb, and delicious!

Egg Roll in a Bowl

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 knob of ginger, grated

1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice

2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

1 pound ground pork

5-6 cups shredded veggie mix

1 cup shredded carrots, diagonally sliced

Rice and green onions for serving (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger and saute until fragrant.

Add the five-spice, soy sauce, and pork. Break apart until the meat is browned and cooked through.

Add the veggie mix and carrots. Toss until the vegetables are tender-crisp.

Serve over rice and garnish with green onions if desired.