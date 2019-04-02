Iowa dog breeder charged with 17 counts of animal neglect

Court records say Kavars was holding Samoyed dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on Nov. 12 and visited at other times. The records say the 17 dogs had fur matted by feces, skin conditions leading to fur loss, painful wounds, intestinal parasites and other maladies.

The records also say the dogs’ kennels lacked food and had water containers that were filled with ice.

Kavars denied any wrongdoing and told officials she didn’t think the dogs needed additional care.

The animals were taken from the property and were brought to a temporary shelter for care and treatment, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Most of the animals have since been placed in shelters across the country and some adopted out.