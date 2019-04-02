Illinois voters — find your polling place

Deborah Norville getting medical issue treated thanks to observant viewer

Posted 5:37 pm, April 2, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Deborah Norville attends the "Whitney" New York Screening at the Whitby Hotel on June 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Inside Edition” anchor Deborah Norville will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule from her neck.

The 60-year-old host says in a video a viewer reached out a long time ago and told her she had seen a lump on her neck. Norville says she had it checked out and a doctor said it was a thyroid nodule.

Norville says it was nothing until recently, when the doctor said it was a “very localized form of cancer.” Norville says she will not need chemotherapy.

She asked viewers to pray for her and her surgeon.

Norville has anchored “Inside Edition” since 1995.

