Coal Valley voters decide to increase tax limits to give additional funding to community services

COAL VALLEY, Illinois- Voters in Coal Valley decided to allow their taxing limits to be raised in order to help fund community services.

Two referendums on the ballot Tuesday, April 2 asked for tax limit increases. One was to help fund the Coal Valley Fire Protection District and the other was to provide extra funding to their ambulance service.

The tax rate will be increased from .30% to .40% of the value of all taxable property within the district.

