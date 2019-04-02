Election Results Here

Burlington man accused of robbing gas station

Posted 7:24 pm, April 2, 2019

Keith Lewis, image from the Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man has been arrested in connection with a gas station armed robbery.

On Sunday, March 31 the Ayerco Gas Station on Osborn Street was robbed, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.  Two days later, on Tuesday, April 2, Keith “Kilo” Lewis, age 49, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

Lewis was held without bond, said the statement.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

