Burlington man accused of robbing gas station

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man has been arrested in connection with a gas station armed robbery.

On Sunday, March 31 the Ayerco Gas Station on Osborn Street was robbed, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department. Two days later, on Tuesday, April 2, Keith “Kilo” Lewis, age 49, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

Lewis was held without bond, said the statement.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.