Bridge construction will cause closures on 7th Avenue in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — Nighttime closures are coming to 7th Avenue as contractors continue to work on the I-74 river bridge project.

The closures will take place from April 4 through April 8 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The section of 7th Avenue between 19th Street and 23rd Street will be blocked off during this time. Contractors will be removing the viaduct section of the old I-74 bridge that spans over this area, according to the statement.

For the past week, crews have been tearing apart the concrete that made up the old I-74 bridge road. Green steel beams are now exposed from above.

The Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp will remain open.