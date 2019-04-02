× Another round of showers not too far away… Weekend warmth on track

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue next week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

The isolated coverage of light showers and sprinkles are now giving way to a little sunshine in parts of the area. This will pop temperatures back in the low to mid 50s later this afternoon.

Skies will clear quickly tonight allowing temperatures to drop in the 30s.

The clear skies will be short-lived as the next disturbances tracks in from the west. On Wednesday, we’ll once again see an increase in clouds followed by rain showers by the time we get to rush hour later in the day. This disturbance will also push temperatures into the mid to upper 50s that afternoon as well.

The rainfall will continue off and on that night before slowly ending on Thursday. Amounts should tally around a half an inch on average across the area. This will be the week’s coolest with highs on Thursday just managing around the 50 degree mark.

Then comes some serious spring weather. After seeing highs just over 60 on Friday comes numbers around the 70 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday. Your weekend’s best is still on track for Saturday as scattered showers will slowly be developing on Sunday. Hopefully, we can hold off that rain much later that day. Fingers crossed!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

