Ag in the Classroom: Checking your oil with the help of a marble

Posted 10:00 am, April 2, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois — The Cambridge FFA program returns to News 8 Wednesday, April 3 to discuss the importance of checking your oil.

Chapter members Bradleigh Schaefer and Carter Snook are joining us Wednesday to show us a simple test you can do with a marble to show us why checking your oil is so important.

Ag in the Classroom airs in between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Good Morning Quad Cities.

