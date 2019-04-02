× Several cars lost after fire in West Burlington

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa- Several cars were burned during a routine scrap operation in West Burlington.

Tuesday, April 2, workers were draining the gas from a car bound for the scrapyard in a local repair shop at the 1100 block of West Mount Pleasant Street and Gear Street.

They were drilling a hole in the gas tank when the drill sparked the gasoline.

According to the West Burlington Fire Chief, five cars, a large pile of tires, and an oil drum were all burned in the fire.

Four of the cars were a total loss.

The fire was all outside and did not damage any buildings and there were no injuries.

The chief says the damage is estimated at $4500 as all the cars were being scrapped out anyway.

12 firefighters helped to control the flames.