Win tickets to see Monster Jam at the TaxSlayer Center

Monster Jam®, the unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable family-friendly motor sport, will bring a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement to the entire family with racing, two-wheel skills, donuts and freestyle competitions at the TaxSlayer Center on April 27 & 28. Show times are Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM.

Truck Line-Up:

Grave Digger – Driven by Brandon Vinson

Megalodon – Driven by Austin Minton

Monster Mutt – Driven by Tanner Root

Scooby Doo – Driven by Myranda Cozad

Iron Warrior – Driven by Matt Cody

Taurus – Driven by Cory Snyder

Raminator – Driven by Mark Hall

Rammunition – Driver TBD

*Truck and athlete lineup subject to change.

The Party in the Pits starts at 4:30pm and goes to 6:00 pm on Saturday and 10:30 am to 12:00 pm on Sunday. The Party in the Pits gives fans the opportunity to get a view of the trucks up close and meet the drivers of the massive Monster Jam trucks. *No pit party entry after 5:30pm on Saturday and 11:30am on Sunday.

You can win tickets to the show on Sunday, April 28th at 1 PM! Just fill out the entry form below. Three winners will receive 4 tickets. Deadline for entry is Sunday, April 21, 2019.

