Two men arrested and one sought by police for Village Inn shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa- Police have issued a warrant for a man and have arrested two others after a lengthy investigation into a shooting outside Village Inn.

On July 7, 2018 at 4:22 a.m. Bettendorf Police Officers were dispatched to Village Inn, 1210 State St. for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a man that was shot several times. The man was transported to the hospital and survived his injuries.

Now two of the suspects are in custody.

Steve D. Hester who has been charged with:

Attempted murder Willful injury – causing serious injury Intimidation with a dangerous weapon Conspiracy to commit a forcible felony Felon in possession of a firearm

Martell L. Roberts who has been charged with:

Attempted murder Willful injury – causing serious injury Intimidation with a dangerous weapon Conspiracy to commit a forcible felony

Police are still looking for Antoine O. Flournoy Jr. for the following charges: