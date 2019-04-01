× Spring Forward announced as Three Degree recipient for April 2019

Spring Forward has been selected as the April recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

Spring Forward will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Since its inception in 1999, Spring Forward has supported thousands of students in kindergarten through sixth grade, helping them to increase literacy, academic and social skills through fun and engaging out-of-school programming. What started as homework help at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church has grown to include after-school and summer programming at seven Rock Island and Milan, Illinois sites, as well as a family literacy program for adults new to the United States.

If you would like to learn more about Spring Forward, please click here.

If your charity or organization, would like to be considered, please click here.