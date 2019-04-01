Rock Island Courthouse demolition delay to continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- The demolition hold on the historic Rock Island Courthouse will continue.

April 1, Rock Island County State's Attorney John Mcgehee says the appellate court in Ottawa Illinois, ruled that demolition on the Courthouse would be delayed again.

Landmarks Illinois along with several other local historical organizations filed an appeal last month to stop the courthouse from being torn down.

As part of the April 1, ruling Landmarks Illinois must post a $336,000 bond.

Mcgehee says that money will cover the cost of the delays for the Rock Island County Public Building Commission.

The ruling did not specify when the money needs to be posted but Mcgehee says demolition can move forward if it's not paid.