New veterans clinic opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Department of Veterans Affairs opened a new VA community based outpatient clinic in Davenport.

On April 1 local, state, and federal representatives met to cut the ribbon at the new clinic.

The outpatient clinic is located across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds at 2828 West Locust Street.

The new location replaces the current VA outpatient clinic in Bettendorf. The new larger clinic will serve veterans from across the Quad Cities.

The clinic plans to bring in more than three thousand local veterans to the clinic.