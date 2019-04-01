Mark Twain Elementary name change decided

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Twain Elementary School will officially remain Mark Twain after a vote April 1.

Close to a dozen people came out to the school district's administration center Monday evening to hear how the school board would vote on whether to keep or change the school's name.

The school board voted to consolidate Thomas Jefferson and Mark Twain elementary in 2018.

The board decided to keep the name on the expanded Mark Twain Elementary School after it merges with Jefferson Elementary.

The majority of the voters decided to keep the name.

The new and improved Mark Twain is set to be done in November, students will transfer to the new school next year.