Investors are in a holding pattern- here’s why

NEW YORK--- Wall Street is putting the finishing touches on its best quarter in nearly a decade. Friday, March 29 was the last trading day of the quarter, and markets closed higher Thursday, March 28.

As CNN pointed out though Monday, March 18, it's been mostly quiet on Wall Street otherwise. As Paul La Monica wrote, it appears investors want to see a deal actually come through between the U.S. and China.

"Investors are in a holding pattern," said Suzanne Hutchins, global investment manager for Newton Investment Management. "They are waiting for a trade deal."

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski went more in depth into the weakness of the global economy. He joined us for Your Money Monday, April 1, on Good Morning Quad Cities.

