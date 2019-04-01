Galesburg hit and run leaves pedestrian with ‘significant injuries’
GALESBURG, Illinois — Galesburg police are looking for the driver of a hit and run accident that left a pedestrian in the hospital with “significant injuries,” according to a Galesburg Police Department Facebook post.
The incident happened Saturday morning, March 30, in the 400 block of South Academy Street, the post states.
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a dark colored SUV while walking in the roadway. The driver then fled the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at (309)343-9151 or Crime Stoppers at (309)344-0044.
40.947816 -90.371240