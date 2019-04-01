Galesburg hit and run leaves pedestrian with ‘significant injuries’

GALESBURG, Illinois — Galesburg police are looking for the driver of a hit and run accident that left a pedestrian in the hospital with “significant injuries,” according to a Galesburg Police Department Facebook post.

The incident happened Saturday morning, March 30, in the 400 block of South Academy Street, the post states.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a dark colored SUV while walking in the roadway. The driver then fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at (309)343-9151 or Crime Stoppers at (309)344-0044.

