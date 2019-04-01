First 70s of the year likely this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming off of a cooler and blustery weekend, many of us are ready for warmer days, and that's a wish many of us will have granted by next weekend.

We've already enjoyed the year's first 60s, but what about the 70s? We have to go back all the way to October 1, 2018 to find the last one we enjoyed. Well before winters chill set in for the following months. Believe it or not, we are actually a little late to the party when you look at the average first 70-degree day, which falls on March 28th.

The pattern shift will bring more substantial warmth across much of the United States by the latter half of this week. Widespread 60s and 70s will be likely from the Dakotas stretching all the way through the eastern seaboard. Gusty south winds will also be accompanying the warmth.

One thing the pattern won't bring, at least this week anyway, is the opportunity for widespread, significant rains. That potential will be held to the south along the Gulf Coast where the more active storm track will remain. Here, some lighter rain events are likely, with Thursday currently being the closest opportunity.

After that storm system moves away, the floodgates of warmth will open wide and temperatures will quickly soar into the 60s by Friday, and into the upper 60s to near 70 by Saturday. Sunday looks to be the warmest of the bunch, especially if showers and thunderstorms can hold off until later in the day. That's when temperatures well into the 70s look like a good possibility.

Whatever the case may be, I think you'll want more outdoor plans for this upcoming weekend, especially with these warmer temperatures. It will be ideal for doing some outdoor cleanup tasks, minus the wind at times. Don't forget to schedule some fun, too! Don't plan on swimming just yet though, still a little too cold for that.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke